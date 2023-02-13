Liverpool vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Merseyside derby

Liverpool host Everton at Anfield in this season's second Merseyside derby in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's team have had a difficult season so far - they are winless in their last three outings in all competitions and have managed to win just once in their last five Premier League fixtures. They will be hoping to claim victor to gain confidence and get their season back on track.

While the Reds are 10th in the standings and have underperformed, Everton are struggling in a battle to stay up in the top division.

They ended a 10-game winless run in all competitions with an important win against league leaders Arsenal in their previous outing and that should give them confidence to take points off the Reds and climb from 18th in the table.

Ahead of the much-awaited derby, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Liverpool vs Everton date and kick-off time

Game: Liverpool vs Everton Date: February 13, 2023 Kick-off time 8.00pm GMT / 3.00pm ET / 1.30am IST (Feb 14)

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton on TV & live stream online

Football fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can watch the Merseyside derby on Sky Sports.

In the United States (US), the derby between Liverpool and Everton can be watched live on NBC Sports, USA Network and Universo. It can be streamed online on fuboTV.

In India, the match can be watched on Star Sports Select 1 and streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Country TV Channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR Sky GO app US NBC Sports, USA Network, Universo fuboTV India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Liverpool squad and team news

After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, Jurgen Klopp will be glad to welcome forward Diogo Jota back into the squad. Roberto Firmino and Arthur have recovered from their injuries and are back in training but the derby may come too soon for the duo.

Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Luis Diaz and Thiago remain out of action due to injuries.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Bajcetic; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Position Players Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Gomez, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Ramsay, Phillips, Williams Midfielders Fabinho, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Bajcetic Forwards Salah, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez

Everton squad and team news

Everton will be without striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who was taken off in their previous game due to an injury. Neil Maupay is expected to slot in to lead the line against Liverpool.

The team will also miss James Garner, Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and Michael Keane who are all sidelined.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Iwobi, Onana, Gueye, Doucoure, McNeil; Maupay

Position Players Goalkeepers Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan Defenders Tarkowski, Holgate, Mina,Mykolenko, Godfrey, Coleman, Vinagre, Coady Midfielders Onana, Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Gueye Forwards McNeil, Gray, Maupay, Simms