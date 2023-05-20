Liverpool vs Aston Villa: Lineups & LIVE updates

Liverpool will need to overcome Aston Villa as they look to jump into the top 4

Liverpool haven't had the best of seasons, with the Reds going to end this season only with the Community Shield to their name. However, a recent upturn in their form has allowed them to challenge for the Champions League spots late in the campaign. In order to have any hope of jumping Manchester United to fourth place, they will first have to overcome Aston Villa.

Liverpool are looking more like the team from the past few seasons in recent days. A streak of seven straight victories in the league has helped them give themselves a chance of playing in the Champions League again, when a few months ago there was some doubt about whether they would play European football at all.

However, their next opponent Aston Villa are a team who cannot be taken lightly. Unai Emery's men have also turned their fortunes around towards the end of the season after a dismal start. While they have slowed down a bit recently, they are still one of the most in-form teams in the league, with only Manchester City, Liverpool, and Arsenal taking more points than them (45) since Emery took over in October.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa confirmed lineups

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Aston Villa XI (4-4-2): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; Ramsey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Bailey, Watkins

Liverpool vs Aston Villa LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming games

Liverpool will next travel to Southampton on May 28 to play their last league game and conclude their season.