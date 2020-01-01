Liverpool victory shows Man City can win the Champions League - Guardiola

The Premier League side must get past Real Madrid in the second leg before the end-of-season mini-tournament in Portugal

Pep Guardiola believes the way beat shows they are capable of winning the .

City thrashed the new Premier League champions 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday night and, while the domestic title has gone this season, they can still add the and Champions League to the they won in March.

Guardiola described Jurgen Klopp’s side as “maybe the best team in the world” after beating them and City's hopes of success are boosted by the fact that last season’s Champions League winners have already been knocked out ahead of the August mini-tournament in .

More teams

“Every game is different to the other one but I cannot deny that beating Liverpool the way we did gives us… football is feelings, it’s moments,” he said.

“Sometimes your mood is up, sometimes it’s down. We beat maybe the best team in the world right now and we can do it.

“But every game will be different because Arsenal play a different way to Madrid so we have to adjust to their qualities. What I want is to arrive in the best condition as possible for these games and after have the best mentality on the pitch.

“These games are not won by tactics or ideas, it’s desire. We want to do it and when one team wants to do it - they can be beaten - but it will not be easy for the opponent.”

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League will be made on Friday but City still have to get past leaders , who they beat 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in February.

A decision on where the second leg will be played will also be made this week with the possibility that it also could be switched from the Etihad Stadium to Portugal.

“We would love to play here, but we will play wherever UEFA decides,” Guardiola said. “We are incredibly excited to play against Madrid, to face the kings of this competition in the second leg.

“We would love to play here, obviously without fans, but in our city and to feel close to our people. But if we have to go to Portugal we will go there.”

City are also waiting on a further outcome regarding the Champions League with a Court of Arbitration for Sport decision due over their two-year ban handed out by UEFA over breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Article continues below

The decision is due on July 13 and CEO Ferran Soriano has said he is confident that the club will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

“I have a lot of confidence and trust with the people that we will be able to play in the Champions League because we want, during these years, to be there,” Guardiola said.

“On July 13 we will know the resolution and hopefully for the club, the workers, the players, everyone, we can continue to grow as a club in the next years.”