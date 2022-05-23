Liverpool fear Thiago could miss Champions League final as midfielder faces anxious injury wait

Liverpool are sweating over the fitness of Thiago Alcantara amid fears the midfielder will miss the Champions League final due to injury.

The Spaniard was forced off at half-time of the Reds’ 3-1 win over Wolves on the final day of the Premier League campaign, having pulled up when attempting a crossfield pass to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He will undergo a scan on Monday to establish the extent of the problem, but is a serious doubt to face Real Madrid in Saturday’s showdown in Paris.

What did Jurgen Klopp say about Thiago’s injury?

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp offered only a vague update on Thiago’s status.

He told reporters: “[It’s] not good, but I can’t say more. He was outside with the families, had his little girl on his shoulders, so he could walk, that’s obviously a good sign. All the rest we will see from tomorrow.

“[It’s the] lower part of the body. I know it, but actually don’t want to talk now about it. We will see.

“Give us a chance to have the [scan]; it makes the news not better or worse. We want to wait until we know more about it and then you will get the information as well.”

Getty

How big a blow to Liverpool would it be to lose Thiago?

Thiago would definitely have started against Real Madrid, and has been one of the Reds’ star men in recent months.

His passing range, composure, and ability to dictate and change the pace of the game would have been key against an experienced and high-class Madrid midfield.

Liverpool, at least, expect to welcome back Fabinho for the final, the Brazilian having missed the last three games with a hamstring issue. He is expected to return to full training this week, and should be fit to start in Paris.

So too will Virgil van Dijk, who was back on the substitutes bench on Sunday, and Mohamed Salah, who came on to score his 31st goal of the season.

If Thiago is out, then it is likely that Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita will line-up alongside Fabinho. Klopp also has the option of James Milner’s experience, but he is unlikely to gamble on Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

What's the news on Divock Origi's injury?

There was more bad news on the injury front this weekend, with Divock Origi denied the chance of a fairytale ending to his Liverpool career.

The Belgian striker suffered a muscle issue in training on Saturday, and will not be fit to feature against Real Madrid. It means the 27-year-old has now played his last game for the Reds, with the expectation that he will join AC Milan on a free transfer in the coming weeks.

“Div is definitely out for the final because he [got] injured in the last second of the last session yesterday,” said Klopp.

“He got a muscle injury, so five days will not be enough for him. Apart from that, I think all have a chance – and hopefully Thiago as well – and then we will prepare.”

