Liverpool teenager Duncan set to complete €2m Fiorentina move

The 18-year-old forward made headlines in August after it was claimed that the Reds' unwillingness to let him leave was affecting his mental health

youngster Bobby Duncan is set to complete a move to after a €2 million (£1.8m/$2.2m) fee was agreed between the two clubs.

La Viola have been chasing the 18-year-old forward throughout the summer, and had a loan bid rejected by the Anfield outfit in August.

But Goal can now confirm that Duncan, who is the cousin of Reds legend Steven Gerrard, will join the outfit ahead of the 9pm BST (4pm ET) transfer deadline in .

Liverpool will retain a 20 per cent sell-on clause for a player who was instrumental in them winning the FA Youth Cup last season.

Duncan has only been with the Merseyside club for one year after joining from , and was part of Jurgen Klopp's squad both in the UK and on their tour of the United States during pre-season.

He was thrust into the headlines last week, though, when his agent claimed that Liverpool's decision not to let him leave the club for Fiorentina was affecting his mental health.

"Bobby has not left his room for four days and will never go back to Liverpool again, and my only concern now is his mental health and well being," his representative, Saif Rubie, said.

"The Liverpool hierarchy have shown zero consideration to that and have even gone as far as saying in writing that they will punish him and make him stay at the club until January and beyond to teach him a lesson."

Liverpool responded to the claims, saying they were "unfounded", but Goal has learned that Duncan did not return to the club following Rubie's outburst, though they did explain their stance to the player and he leaves with their best wishes.

The Reds' initial reluctance to let Duncan leave for Florence was due to the loan offer from the Italian side which they felt amounted to no more than a trial.

Fiorentina were offering to take the teenager on a season-long loan with no obligation to buy on a permanent basis while there were no penalty clauses included should the player fail to feature for Vincenzo Montella's first team.

But following the accusations regarding Duncan's mental health, Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards and academy director Alex Inglethorpe have led negotiations to find the best solution for both the player and the club.