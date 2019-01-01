Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Manchester United
Fixtures don't come much bigger than this one, as Liverpool look to move back to the top of the Premier League.
In their way stand their fiercest, bitterest rivals. Manchester United may not be in the title race this season, but they can make sure they have a big say in it as they welcome Jurgen Klopp's side to Old Trafford.
Reborn under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United will seek to deny the Reds a first win on enemy soil since 2014. Victory for the visitors, though, will take them three points clear of Manchester City, who are busying themselves with the Carabao Cup final this weekend.
Liverpool Injuries
He will, however, be able to welcome back Virgil van Dijk, suspended in midweek. The Dutchman will go straight back into the starting XI.
Joe Gomez is still sidelined, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains out -
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
With Van Dijk set to come back into the centre of defence, the big question surrounds the midfield, and more specifically which players will miss out.
Fabinho, who filled in at centre-back against Bayern, will be expected to move into his more familiar station for this one, while it would be hard for Klopp to leave out either Gini Wijnaldum or Jordan Henderson, both of whom were impressive on Tuesday.
That could mean no place for Naby Keita, whose form has improved markedly in recent weeks but who may find himself in the role of impact substitute this weekend. James Milner, a Klopp staple in big away games, could also miss out.
Manchester United team news
Solskjaer is hopeful that both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, who suffered muscle injuries against Paris Saint-Germain last week, will be available for the clash.
Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are also struggling with knocks, however, while Marcos Rojo is unlikely to feature due to a lack of match fitness.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The fixture will kick-off at 2.05pm UK time, and can be watched live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.
In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 9.05am ET.
Best Opta Match Facts
-
Manchester United have won seven of their last nine home league games against Liverpool, losing 0-3 in March 2014 and drawing 1-1 in January 2017.
-
Liverpool won the reverse fixture 3-1 and are looking to do the league double over Manchester United for the first time since 2013-14. They’re already the side to do the Premier League double over the Red Devils more than any other in the competition (4).
-
Only Manchester City and Chelsea (6 each) have won more Premier League away games against Manchester United than Liverpool (5).
-
This will be the first time Manchester United have hosted Liverpool in a league game with the Reds as high as second in the table since October 1996 – Man Utd won 1-0 thanks to a David Beckham strike.
-
Manchester United are on the longest current unbeaten run in the Premier League (W8 D1), and their longest run without defeat in the competition since October 2017 (10 games).
-
Manchester United have kept just one clean sheet in their 12 Premier League games at Old Trafford this season, only Fulham have kept
asfew in home games (1). Meanwhile, Liverpool areone of three sides to have scored in every away league game coming into this round of matches (along with Spurs and Man Utd).
-
havelost just one of their last 13 Premier League away games (W9 D3). However, against sides starting the day in the top four, they’re winless in their last seven away from home since beating Chelsea 2-1 in September 2016.
-
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won 25 points in his nine Premier League games as Man Utd manager. Victory or a draw in this match would see him set a new record points total for a manager in their first 10 games in charge of a Premier League side (currently 25 by Guus Hiddink at Chelsea).
-
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be the 20th different Manchester United manager to take charge of a league match against Liverpool. Nine of the previous 19 have won their first such encounter, most recently Louis van Gaal in December 2014.
-
Manchester United are the only side that Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has faced more than once in the Premier League but not scored or assisted a single goal against (3 games).
-
Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri scored Liverpool’s goals in the reverse fixture against Manchester United. The last Liverpool player to score home and away against the Red Devils in the same Premier League season was Fernando Torres in 2009-10.
-
Manchester United keeper David De Gea has kept 99 clean sheets in the Premier League. He could become the 15th different keeper to record 100 shutouts in the competition, and just the seventh to do so with a single club.
-
Mohamed Salah has scored 49 Premier League goals for Liverpool. If he scores in this game, he’d have reached his 50 in just 63 games, making him the fastest player to reach the milestone for a single club.
-
Paul Pogba has scored eight goals and assisted a further five in his last nine Premier League games, with Newcastle being the only game he’s not scored or assisted in that run.