Liverpool Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Fulham
After securing Champions League progress in Munich in midweek, Liverpool's focus returns to Premier League matters this weekend.
Relegation-threatened Fulham are the hosts as Jurgen Klopp's side seek to take advantage of Manchester City's FA Cup commitments by going back to the top of the table.
The Reds were 2-0 winners when the sides met at Anfield back in November, and will be big favourites for this one, against a side that looks destined for the Championship next season.
Here, Goal takes a look at everything you need to know ahead of Sunday's meeting...
Liverpool Injuries
Jordan Henderson is a big doubt having been forced off early against Bayern Munich with a twisted ankle.
Naby Keita missed that trip to Germany due to a muscle problem, and will be assessed ahead of the weekend.
Joe Gomez is still sidelined, though he should be back after the international break.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Rhian Brewster remain absent, though both have made significant steps forward in recent weeks.
Liverpool Suspensions
Liverpool do not have any suspended players for this game.
Liverpool Likely Line-Up
Henderson's expected absence should mean Fabinho comes into midfield, while Adam Lallana will be hoping to feature having impressed in the win over Burnley last weekend.
The main question will be whether Klopp opts for some gentle rotation, with the likes of Dejan Lovren and Divock Origi, or even the rarely-seen Xherdan Shaqiri coming into contention.
Given the stakes, though, plus the fact there is an international break to come, the likelihood is that Liverpool will be at close to full strength.
Fulham Team News
Stand-in Fulham boss Scott Parker will be without goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli and defender Alfie Mawson, both of whom have knee injuries.
Checks will be made on Andre Schurrle, who has been laid low by illness of late.
Ryan Babel, who spent four years at Liverpool between 2007 and 2011, could line up against his former club.
TV Channel & Kick-Off Time
The game will kick off at 2.15pm UK time. It will be screened live on Sky Sports Main Event.
In the United States, the game can be watched live on television on NBC Sports, kick-off 10.15am ET.
Best Opta Match Facts
-
Fulham have lost their last five Premier League meetings with Liverpool since a 1-0 win at Anfield in May 2012.
-
Liverpool have won their last two Premier League away games against Fulham – they’ve never won three in a row on the road against the Cottagers in the top-flight.
-
None of Fulham’s 13 Premier League home meetings with Liverpool have finished as a draw, with the Cottagers winning five and losing eight.
-
Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games against promoted sides (W10 D1), winning the last eight in a row. They’ve scored 31 goals and conceded just four in that run since a 0-2 loss at Hull in February 2017.
-
Fulham have lost nine of their last 10 Premier League games (W1), including each of the last six in a row. They’ve not lost more consecutively in the top-flight since a run of 11 in February 1962.
-
Liverpool have conceded more goals in their 10 Premier League games in 2019 (9) than they had in their 20 such matches before the turn of the year this season (8).
-
Liverpool’s last three Premier League away games have finished level, with the last two ending 0-0. They last drew four in a row on the road between April-August 1996, while they’ve never had three consecutive goalless draws away from home in the top-flight.
-
Fulham have lost a league-high 17 Premier League matches by a margin of two or more goals this season. The most a side has ever lost by 2+ goals in a 38-game season is 19, by Fulham themselves in 2013-14.
-
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has had a hand in 12 goals in his last eight Premier League appearances against newly-promoted sides (6 goals, 6 assists).
-
Liverpool’s Sadio Mane has scored eight goals in his last eight Premier League games, though just one of these has come away from Anfield.