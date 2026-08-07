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Bradley BarcolaGetty
Abdelmawgood Samir

Translated by

Liverpool table huge offer to Paris to sign Barcola

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Paris Saint-Germain
Liverpool
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B. Barcola
France
England
Spain

What is the European champion's position

Liverpool have submitted an official offer to Paris Saint-Germain worth 115 million euros to sign the French winger Bradley Barcola, escalating matters after days of exploratory negotiations, according to the French newspaper L'Equipe.

A serious move

With the summer transfer window closing in just three weeks, Liverpool have opted for direct confrontation. The details of the offer relating to fixed and variable amounts and additional incentives remain undisclosed.

The Parisian rejection

Paris Saint-Germain are expected to reject the offer, according to the newspaper. The Parisian management have raised their demands to more than 150 million euros as a base value, having previously insisted the player was not for sale.

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Manchester United
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Liverpool
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ASM

That shift came after Barcola, 23, refused to renew his contract, which expires in 2028, opening the door to his departure.

It fits the philosophy of the leadership trio of Al-Khelaifi, Campos and Enrique, who have repeatedly stated their refusal to keep any player who wishes to leave.

Strategic messages

The offer carries two messages. The first goes to Paris: the English interest is real, not a manoeuvre. The second is for the player, who has agreed in principle with Liverpool on his personal terms, reassuring him of how seriously they mean business.

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