Liverpool are preparing to submit their first official bid for French winger Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain, a serious move to bolster their attack after Mohamed Salah's departure at the end of the 2025-2026 season.

According to the British newspaper "The Athletic", the France international has emerged as the sole target for the Anfield board. The player has made his feelings clear: he wants a new experience in the Premier League and he wants to wear the Liverpool shirt.

European champions Paris Saint-Germain have set his value at around 145 million pounds. Liverpool are refusing to meet that astronomical figure.

Sources close to the negotiations told the newspaper that Liverpool will formalise their interest with a bid of no more than 100 million pounds, leaning on a powerful bargaining chip. Barcola has flatly refused to renew a contract with only two years left, and he insists on moving to Merseyside.

The numbers explain why Liverpool are willing to gamble. Barcola featured in 49 matches last season, scoring 13 goals and providing 7 assists. He proved a decisive figure in the club's French league and Champions League double, despite fierce competition from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue for the left-wing spot.

A graduate of the Lyon academy, Barcola joined Paris in August 2023 and has since played 152 matches for the club, scoring 39 goals and providing 37 assists. That record makes him the ideal candidate to fill the void left by Salah on the right flank, even though his natural position is the left wing.