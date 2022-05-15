Liverpool’s Mane reveals how Mendy saved his penalty for Chelsea in FA Cup triumph

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has explained his relationship with Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and how he managed to save his penalty in the 6-5 FA Cup shootout win at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The two Premier League giants came face to face again – having met in the League Cup – and it was Liverpool who carried the day even after the 30-year-old Mane had seen his penalty saved by Senegal teammate Mendy.

With Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta missing their second penalty and Liverpool putting in the net all their first four, the Lion of Teranga was presented with a great chance to clinch the game for the Reds.

Mane came face to face with his Senegal counterpart Mendy but his right-footed effort was stopped by the 30-year-old custodian, who forced the game into the sixth penalty to be taken.

It was Mason Mount, who missed yet again for Chelsea, and Liverpool had another chance to seal the game, which Konstantinos Tsimikas took with both hands, to send Mendy the wrong way and hand Liverpool their second trophy in this campaign, having won the League Cup also on penalties.

Asked whether Mendy has been watching him take penalties, Mane told reporters after the game: “Of course, we know each other, we’re friends and we talk to each other all the time. I thought the left side was not his best side so that's why I put it there, but he managed to save it.”

Mane has also maintained Liverpool will put up a proper fight for the remaining two titles. Liverpool are currently chasing the Premier League title alongside Manchester City and are also in the final of the Champions League where they will face Real Madrid on May 28 at Stade de France.

“We have two more to go for, so we will give it a proper fight. You can see that we gave our all to win this trophy,” Mane continued. “I am very proud, very happy to win this trophy because it is why we're working so hard together to win these trophies. I think it is just something special for me.”

In an earlier interview, Mane said he did not care about missing from the penalty spot.

“I think all the credit to Alisson, because myself, I missed the penalty but who cares? The most important thing is to win the cup and we did it,” Mane said. “Alisson, all the credit for him. I am happy for him and we are all happy and proud.”

Liverpool will shift focus to the league where they face Southampton at Anfield on Tuesday.