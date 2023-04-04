Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah out of Liverpool's line-up against Chelsea in major shake-up

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is absent against Chelsea on Tuesday after reportedly suffering from an illness, while Mohamed Salah was dropped.

Liverpool fighting for European place

Need to beat downtrodden Chelsea

But without two stars in XI

WHAT HAPPENED? Van Dijk avoided a bug that ravaged the Netherlands' camp during the international break but has now experienced a setback at a terrible time, with The Athletic reporting that it's an illness keeping him out of action. In his place, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate are starting in the middle of defence.

Meanwhile, Salah is on the bench Tuesday, with Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota making up the Reds' attack.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have lost three consecutive matches in all competitions after their 7-0 win over Manchester United and must capitalise on a weakened Chelsea team that just fired Graham Potter. Even though Van Dijk has struggled lately, his presence remains important to Jurgen Klopp.

Salah has already played 40 matches in all competitions this term and may simply need a break, though he's in line to make a substitute appearance if required.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds will be in action again on Sunday against Arsenal to complete their brutal three-game stretch against Manchester City, the Blues and the Gunners.