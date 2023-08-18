Have Liverpool finally found their perfect centre-back? Reds line up move for Rennes star Arthur Theate to play alongside Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool are reportedly considering a transfer move for Rennes star Arthur Theate as they search for a centre-back partner for Virgil van Dijk.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to L’Équipe, the Reds want to sign a left-footed centre back and have shortlisted the Belgian defender for their needs. However, they face competition from Fulham for Theate's signature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The versatile defender, who can also operate as a left-back if needed, joined the Ligue 1 side from Bologna in a €19m deal last summer and went on to establish himself as an integral member of the squad making 42 appearances across all competitions. He also scored five goals and laid one assist during the previous campaign.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, it is believed that Theate is not the only option for Liverpool as German outlet Fussball Transfers have reported that Jurgen Klopp is also monitoring Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie as a potential alternative.

WHAT NEXT? Theate has a contract with Rennes until 2026 and it remains to be seen how much the club demands from Liverpool as a transfer fee for his services.