Liverpool’s pursuit of Man Utd & Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham likely to hinge on renewed Champions League push

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham will only consider joining Liverpool in the summer if they secure Champions League football.

WHAT HAPPENED? That's according to a recent report from Sportsmail, which notes that Liverpool are growing in confidence of landing their prime midfield target. Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in five league games - their most recent win being the 7-0 routing of rivals Manchester United on Sunday - and now are within three points of the Champions League places.

While Liverpool near European qualification, Bellingham's current continental campaign ended in fiery fashion as Dortmund crashed out at the last-16 after a 2-0 loss to Chelsea on Tuesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Of course, Liverpool don't have a clear run to Bellingham's signature, whether they qualify for the Champions League or not. The links with Real Madrid won't go away, with the Spanish giants one of only a few clubs who boast greater European pedigree than their Merseyside rivals - as evidenced in their 5-2 mauling at Anfield a few weeks ago. United are also thought to be in the mix, with big spenders Chelsea given an outside shot at landing the 19-year-old.

AND WHAT'S MORE: For Liverpool, though, Bellingham isn't their only target in a summer that appears to be dedicated to overhauling their midfield. The stagnation of contract talks between Mason Mount and Chelsea have put the Reds on high alert, as they would lead the race if the Blues midfielder elects to leave his boyhood club. Klopp's side have also long been linked with a move for Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? After a disappointing night at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, the teenage midfielder will next be in action for Dortmund when Edin Terzic's side travel to rivals Schalke on Saturday.