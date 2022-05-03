Liverpool never make Champions League semi-finals easy, admits Alexander-Arnold after chaotic Villarreal win

Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that Liverpool never make Champions League semi-finals easy for themselves after their 3-2 second-leg win over Villarreal on Tuesday that provided a 5-2 aggregate triumph.

The full-back was part of a defence that conceded twice in the first half as the tie was momentarily levelled.

But the Reds roared back in the final 45 minutes to score three times and eliminate the Yellow Submarine.

What did Alexander-Arnold say?

"We never tend to make these Champions League semi-finals easy for ourselves," Alexander-Arnold told BT Sport. "We lost to Roma away, Barca, and now here.

"Difficult, really difficult. We came here and they played very well first-half. We regrouped at half-time and got the game by the scruff of the neck. We did what we needed to do.

"We expected it but sometimes you can't control the game how you want to. They scored early doors, which is what they wanted to do. But we got it done.

"We never played football that first half and didn't pick up any second balls. They played the game they wanted to and we allowed them to do that. Second half we came our and controlled the goal better. One bad half over two legs, we can concede that to get the job done.

"It is always nice to get the job done on Tuesday, We can watch the game tomorrow knowing we will be there. Either opponent deserves to get to the final."

Liverpool's recent semi-final history

Alexander-Arnold referenced the 2017-18 and 2018-19 semi-finals, when the Reds survived high-scoring ties to advance.

They lost to Roma 4-2 in the second leg but hung on to a 7-6 aggregate advantage, and they were forced to overcome a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona the next year.

