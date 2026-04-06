Liverpool must resolve the 'complex issue' before the World Cup

In a decisive summer that could reshape Liverpool’s defence, French centre-back Ibrahima Konaté finds himself at a crucial crossroads in his footballing career.

With his contract with the Reds drawing to a close, the future of the French international has become a major focus of attention both inside and outside Anfield.

According to the French newspaper L'Équipe, Konaté is putting strong pressure on the Liverpool management to resolve his situation before the start of the 2026 World Cup, as he seeks to extend his contract with the Reds.

Although negotiations began over a year and a half ago, the two sides remain far from reaching a final agreement, amid conflicting reports regarding the club’s desire to keep him.

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The 26-year-old defender is attracting significant interest from prestigious European clubs, most notably Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, which makes Liverpool’s position more complicated.

It is worth noting that Konaté has had an outstanding season, featuring in 42 matches across all competitions and scoring two goals, which boosts his market value and makes his future decision one of the most important issues facing the English club’s new management.