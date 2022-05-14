Liverpool midfielder Milner: I never, ever watch Man City - it's a waste of energy

Liverpool midfielder James Milner says he does not watch Manchester City play as he finds it a "waste of energy" as the two sides continue to be locked in a tussle for Premier League glory.

Pep Guardiola's side have the edge on Jurgen Klopp's Reds heading into the final two games of the season, with City currently three points ahead at the top of the table.

Milner previously played for City before making the switch to Anfield, and has now weighed in on how he chooses to digest the matches of his rivals - or rather, how he does not.

What has Milner said about watching Man City?

Speaking about his side's rivalry with his former club, the former England man admits he chooses not to watch them by choice.

"I never, ever watch their games," Milner told The Athletic. "It was the same when I was at City and it was going down to the wire.

"You sit there, so tense, hoping, a waste of energy. I can't do anything about it."

What has Milner said about his place under Klopp?

Elsewhere, Milner reflected on his relationship with manager Klopp, who has used him as a jack-of-all-trades among his squad - and acknowledges that his coach perhaps did not expect him to stick around at Anfield.

"I had a season at left-back," he added. "Looking back now, I don't know whether the manager thought I was going to be here or whether he thought I'd be phased out — I was probably at the back of the queue — but I managed to find my way back in.

"You have spells like that at every club, where it's make-or-break. That's a proud time for me because I managed to fight my way back into midfield and I'm still here now."

