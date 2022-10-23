Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has opened up on the 'freak' injury which left him sidelined for 10 weeks and ruined the start of his season.

Jones picked up stress reaction in tibia in July

21-year-old returned to action this week

Liverpool beset by fresh injury crisis

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old was struck down in July when diagnosed with a stress reaction in his tibia. It would, bar a brief comeback to training in late-August, keep him sidelined for 10 weeks in total, but Jones has returned to action this week, appearing as a substitute in the win over West Ham on Wednesday before playing 90 minutes in the disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the Forest loss, Jones told reporters: "It was basically swelling in the bone. But if you carry on with it, it can go to a fracture and then a break. It was the first time I’d had anything like that, to be honest.

"Touch wood this doesn’t change, but I’m a kid who never gets injured. I don’t pull hamstrings, quads, calves, stuff like that. When I’ve been injured, it’s been a freak one. I was poked in the eye last season and out for six weeks, and this season I had a stress response in the bone. I was out for four weeks, I came back and trained twice, felt it again and was out for another six. It was a difficult time, but now I’m back I’m happy and I have a point to prove."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jones returns to action at a time when Liverpool have been struck by a new injury crisis. At Forest, Jurgen Klopp was without Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Arthur Melo and Naby Keita due to various issues, while Thiago Alcantara withdrew late due to an ear infection. The result was a third defeat in 11 league matches this season, more than they suffered in the whole of the last campaign.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Saturday was the first time Liverpool had named three players - Jones, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho - aged 21 or under in a Premier League starting XI since New Year's Day 2018, when Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Dominic Solanke started a 2-1 win at Burnley.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds return to action on Wednesday when they travel to face Ajax in the Champions League. A point would see Jurgen Klopp's side qualify for the knockout stages. They then entertain Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday evening.