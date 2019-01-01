'Liverpool look unstoppable' - Guardiola concedes Man City face struggle to retain title

The Spaniard insists his side will keep fighting for the Premier League, but also says it would not be a disaster if they missed out this season

boss Pep Guardiola is philosophical about his side’s chances of retaining the Premier League, conceding that Liverpool look “unstoppable” in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have yet to lose in the Premier League this season, winning 12 and drawing one of their opening 13 games to build up an eight-point lead at the top of the table.

Taking last season into account, the Reds are unbeaten in 30 Premier League matches stretching back to a defeat against Manchester City at Etihad Stadium at the start of January.

The champions, in contrast, have lost three times this season already, just one fewer than they lost in the entirety of last season.

They currently sit third in the table, nine points behind the Merseysiders, after their battling come-from-behind win against Chelsea on Saturday.

The manner of that victory suggests City will not relinquish their grip on the trophy easily, though Guardiola concedes it would take a huge turnaround if his side are to overhaul and win a third successive title

And if they do fall short this time, the Spaniard insists it would not be the end of the world as they will have been beaten by the better team.

“Liverpool look unstoppable,” he said. “I know it’s far away with these numbers. My teams always try but we accept other teams can be better.

“So [if] we are going to lose the Premier League, we are going to try the next season. It’s not the first time Manchester City in 100 years of history lose the league.

“If we don’t do it, I’m not going to retire but I’m going to be disappointed.

“This team never gives up.”

Guardiola also praised veteran Brazilian Fernandinho, saying his performance against on Saturday was “incredible”.

Article continues below

The 34-year-old midfielder once again played out of position at centre-back in the absence of the injured Aymeric Laporte, with Nicolas Otamendi only among the substitutes.

“He can play there,” added Guardiola. “He was incredible at Anfield.

“I like Fernandinho in that position, with the problems that we have."