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Liverpool is set to end the speculation and finalise a new deal

I. Konate
Real Madrid
Liverpool

Liverpool are close to securing a contract extension for Ibrahima Konaté. Fabrizio Romano confirms that although the deal is not yet signed, talks are progressing smoothly.

The 26-year-old centre-back is currently under contract until the summer of 2026, and while he could have departed on a free transfer, that uncertainty now appears set to end.

Liverpool paid a substantial €40 million to RB Leipzig for the Frenchman in the summer of 2021.

Although he did not feature regularly under Jürgen Klopp at first, Konaté has since developed into a key centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk.

In total, the centre-back has featured in 175 matches for the Reds, scoring seven goals, and has already made 43 appearances this season.

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Liverpool
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Fulham crest
Fulham
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Champions League
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Bayern Munich
FCB
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Real Madrid
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Real Madrid had long been linked with the centre-back and reportedly tabled several contract offers, all of which were rebuffed.

In November the Spaniards stepped away, enabling Liverpool to press ahead with its own negotiations. The club currently sitting fifth in the Premier League now expects a deal to be finalised very soon.

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