Liverpool history: Titles, managers, top players & trophies

Goal takes a dive into the history of the Anfield side as they look to restore their former glory under Jurgen Klopp

are one of the most successful sides in , though they haven't been as successful in recent years as they were during the 1970s and '80s.

Jurgen Klopp seems to have been tasked with rebuilding the Reds into a dominating force in Europe, however, and looks to return the glory of yesteryear back to Anfield.

With Liverpool providing a decent challenge for the title this year, Goal takes a look at the club's history, their most influential and important players, and how many trophies they have won.

How many league titles have Liverpool won?

Liverpool have won the top-flight title on 18 occasions, but have not won the league since it was rebranded as the in 1992.

The last time the Reds won the league – then branded as the First Division – was in the 1989-90 season. Eleven of the First Division wins came during the club's most illustrious period of the 1970s and 80s, under the management of Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Kenny Dalglish.

The Merseysiders have come close to winning the Premier League most notably on two occasions. Under Rafael Benitez in the 2008-09 season, Liverpool finished four points behind champions despite beating the Mancunian side both home and away.

They came close again five years later when Brendan Rodgers lead Liverpool again to a second-placed finish after dominating most of the season as title challengers, though eventually finishing two points adrift of after a disastrous collapse towards the end of their campaign.

Who are memorable Liverpool managers?

From R to L: Evans, Dalglish, Moran

Bill Shankly's reign as manager starting from 1959 began a 15-year spell that brought three league titles, two FA Cups and a first European Cup back to Anfield. Shankly is hailed for turning Liverpool into a modern club great, and is known for his establishment of the Anfield Boot Room.

When Shankly retired in 1974, he was replaced by his assistant Paisley (the first cycle of the Boot Room), and during the next nine years, Paisley was hugely successful – winning six league titles and three European Cups to earn his status as the club's most successful coach.

Shankly was replaced by his assistant Joe Fagan to continue with the Boot Room tradition in 1983, winning the League, European Cup and League Cup treble in his first season.

The likes of iconic player-manager Kenny Dalglish took over from Fagan and was followed by Ronnie Moran, Graeme Souness and Roy Evans.

Gerard Houllier won the , League Cup and UEFA Cup treble in 2001 before he was replaced by Rafael Benitez in 2004, who won the in his first season in charge. He was then succeeded by Roy Hodgson, brief whose tenure at Anfield was a failure, and spent the opening stages of the 2010-11 season in the relegation zone.

Who are Liverpool's most famous players?

Dalglish, known for his contributions as player and manager as well as club ambassador, remains popular with Liverpool supporters to this day. Having scored 169 goals in 502 appearances for the Reds, the Scot sits seventh in the club's all-time top-scorers list. He has also clinched six First Division titles and three European Cups, making him one of the most decorated and celebrated Liverpool players in history.

Former striker Ian Rush has also lodged himself permanently into Liverpool folklore alongside the likes of Alan Hansen and Graeme Souness, who were part of the great Liverpool side in the 1980s. He tops Liverpool's all-time goal-scorers list, followed by Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Billy Liddell.

Steven Gerrard remains a favourite amongst modern Reds supporters, a born and bred Liverpool fan who stayed at Anfield for the entirety of his footballing career in England. Having broken through the Liverpool academy, Gerrard became the club's youngest captain at aged 23 and is still hailed as one of England's most prolific and talented midfielders.

Unlike a handful of former Liverpool greats such as Michael Owen, Jamie Carragher and Steve McManaman who supported in childhood, Gerrard grew up a boyhood Liverpool supporter. Gerrard, however, has never lifted a Premier League title.

Gerrard has been hailed for his ability as captain to rescue Liverpool from scruff-of-the-neck situations. A skipper who preferred to lead his team by example, his memorable long-range volleys against the likes of and West Ham in crucial moments of knockout competitions were pivotal moments in the club's success in winning the tournament. His role in the 2005 Champions League final where he scored the first goal against to mark the comeback from 3-0 down is one of Gerrard's greatest moments in a Liverpool shirt.

John Barnes and John Aldridge were also formidable players during their time at Liverpool during the late '80s and early '90s, both of whom were recruited by Dalglish.

In the modern Premier League era, Owen was a revered Kop favourite at Anfield though his reputation amongst Liverpool fans seemed to deteriorate following his controversial transfer to Manchester United in 2009. Alongside the likes of Jamie Redknapp and Robbie Fowler, Owen scored 158 goals for the Reds in 297 appearances and is the only player to have won the Ballon d'Or since 2000.

Strikers such as Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez were popular during their years at Anfield before they left for and , respectively.

What trophies have Liverpool won?

Liverpool are one of the most successful clubs in England alongside Manchester United. They have won the most Champions League clubs than any other English side, winning their fifth trophy in 2005 following their historic comeback against AC Milan.

In addition to their 18 top-flight titles, they have won the League Cup a record eight times, last winning the trophy in 2012 after beating through penalty shootout. It is the last trophy that Liverpool have won.

The Reds have won the FA Cup on six occasions and were last tournament victors in 2006 against West Ham, where Gerrard scored a memorable long-range strike in stoppage time at 3-2 to send the game into penalties.

They have also won three UEFA Super Cups and 15 Community Shields, and one Football League Super Cup.