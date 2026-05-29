Liverpool and Tommy Hilfiger redefine matchday fashion with summer 2026 campaign

The partnership between Tommy Hilfiger and Liverpool FC has become one of the most talked-about crossovers between fashion and football. After announcing their landmark multi-year global partnership earlier this year, they have launched their Summer 2026 campaign, timed perfectly leading up to the World Cup 2026.

The collection isn't meant to be replica kits for the pitch. Instead, it's a premium lifestyle, travel, and pre-match apparel. Tommy Hilfiger has taken its signature East Coast American preppy DNA, think Ivy League style, sharp lines, and varsity vibes and infused it with the iconic identity of Liverpool FC.

The Summer 2026 collection features elevated tailoring, relaxed silhouettes and classic Tommy Hilfiger pieces reimagined through a modern lens. Across the collection, Tommy Hilfiger's signature red, white and blue palette is combined with nautical-inspired detailing, bringing a fresh take to the brand's classic prep style.

Tommy Hilfiger

The collaboration is backed by an incredibly high-profile campaign shot right around Anfield and the city of Liverpool, emphasising community and roots. Key players from both the men’s squad inlcuding Virgil van Dijk, Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai headline the collection, showing off how the apparel transitions from travel luxury to everyday street style.

Shop: Liverpool FC x Tommy Hilfiger Summer 2026 Campaign:

The Liverpool FC x Tommy Hilfiger Summer 2026 Campaign is available to buy now online on the Tommy Hilfiger site.



