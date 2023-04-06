Liverpool charged by FA for disorder following player protests against Man City

Liverpool have been charged by the FA after heavy protests against the referee in their Premier League match against Manchester City last week.

Liverpool charged by FA following Man City game

Protests against referee deemed inappropriate

They have one week to respond to charge

WHAT HAPPENED? After strong protests against referee Simon Hooper during their match against Manchester City last weekend, Liverpool have been hit with an FA charge. They lost the match 4-1, and felt aggrieved by one particular incident, when City midfielder Rodri escaped a second yellow card after making a challenge on Liverpool's Cody Gakpo. According to the Football Association, the response of Liverpool players at this point was unacceptable, and the club has been charged as a result.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Liverpool FC has been charged after its players surrounded a match official during the 34th minute of their Premier League game against Manchester City FC," said a Thursday statement from the FA. "It's alleged that Liverpool FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or do not behave in a way which is improper."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool have until April 12 to respond to the charge - currently, it's not known exactly what their response will be, though Jurgen Klopp downplayed the incident after the match. Meanwhile, they've got more pressing matters to deal with, not least a huge Premier League match on Sunday against Arsenal.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Kicking off at 4.30pm on Sunday, Liverpool's home game against Arsenal is a real challenge, with their opponents eight points clear at the top of the table and on a cracking run of form. A recent social media post by the club confirmed that midfielder Thiago is back in training - will he make an appearance on Sunday against the Gunners?