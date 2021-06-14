'Liverpool don't need to buy Haaland' - Barnes cannot see Klopp making marquee signings this summer

The Reds legend believes his old club will only spend big if forced into a corner by the departure of key men

John Barnes does not expect Liverpool to make marquee signings this summer and says the Reds do not "need to buy an Erling Haaland unless they lose one of the first XI".

Jurgen Klopp may be backed into that corner with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah linked with moves, but he remains well-stocked for now.

Additions are being sought, with Ibrahima Konate already added to the defensive ranks, but big-money arrivals in the final third of the field are considered unlikely for the 2019-20 Premier League champions.

What has been said?

Reds legend Barnes, speaking in association with BonusCodeBets, told Goal on summer recruitment at Anfield: "I don’t see Liverpool making a marquee signing this summer, unless one of their marquee players goes.

"Having Virgil van Dijk back to fitness is like a new signing. Ibrahima Konate has come in to play alongside him, and Liverpool still have Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. Once Liverpool get their defenders and midfielders back, as long as they keep the nucleus of the team, they have what they need.

"With the Konate signing, Diogo Jota, who can play in the front three or midfield three, and players like Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaquiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain still in the squad, unless Liverpool lose players, it’s difficult to determine what they need.

"There are teams, like Arsenal for instance, who need to bring players in to go straight into their team. Liverpool don’t need that. They don’t need to buy an Erling Haaland to come into the team, unless they lose one of the first XI."

The bigger picture

Liverpool have been linked with big names heading into another window, but Klopp is expected to favour a frugal approach to recruitment.

Reinforcements will be sought if the right options become available, but Barnes points out that any further business on Merseyside may be shaped by those heading for the exits - with Georginio Wijnaldum having already left for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

