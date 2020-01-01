‘Liverpool don’t need Sancho, but stopping Man Utd is nice’ – Redknapp reacts to winger transfer talk

The former Reds midfielder is not convinced that the England star is needed at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane filling similar roles

have no need to sign Jadon Sancho as “he’s not a better player than Mohamed Salah”, but beating to the international’s signature would be nice, says Jamie Redknapp.

A return to his homeland has been mooted for the highly-rated 20-year-old currently turning out for giants .

United have been leading the chase for his services, with the Red Devils spending much of the summer transfer window trying to put a deal in place.

They were left empty-handed as the deadline passed, with considerable time and energy wasted on a pursuit down a blind alley.

Interest from Old Trafford is expected to be retained, but competition is likely to surface in any future recruitment scramble.

It could be that Liverpool join the chase, with Sancho having been mooted as a potential addition for the reigning Premier League champions, but the Reds are already well-stocked for attacking talent at present.

Redknapp expects that to keep Jurgen Klopp out of any bidding war, but the former Reds midfielder admits it would be pleasing to get one over on arch-rivals if United were to be pipped to a much sought-after forward.

“Look, Jadon Sancho is a superb talent, and obviously, Liverpool would take him,” Redknapp told Paddy Power.

“But right now, if you’re playing him on that right side, he’s not a better player than Mo Salah. He’s also not a better player than Sadio Mane.

“He makes goals, he brings something completely different to what Liverpool are trying to do, and if you want to keep improving and getting better, then of course you’d want him in your team.

“You could stop him going to Man United as well, even better.

“But right now, if he came to Anfield, would he get in the team? I don’t personally think so.”

Liverpool saw Mane and Salah underline their value once again in a Merseyside derby date with .

The former recorded the Reds’ fastest Premier League goal in a meeting with arch-rivals , while the latter registered his 100th effort for the club in what was his 159th appearance.