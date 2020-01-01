‘Liverpool climbed the mountain & won’t come down’ – Klopp’s side sending title messages, says Carragher

The Reds legend believes a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge has shown the defending champions will not be allowing their standards to slip

are sending out ominous title warnings to their Premier League rivals, claims Jamie Carragher, with the Reds not about to descend a mountain they reached the summit of in 2019-20.

Jurgen Klopp’s side made that climb in style last season, with the record books re-written en route to claiming a first English top-flight crown in 30 years.

That success came on the back of , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup triumphs, with a taste for the high life returning to the red half of Merseyside.

Klopp is eager to ensure that there is no letting up from his side, with there acceptance at Anfield that defending trophies can be harder than landing them first time around.

Positive starts have been made to the defence of a Premier League prize and bid for glory, with Liverpool collecting three successive wins across all competitions.

Their last outing in the league saw them ease past 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues offering plenty of assistance in pursuit of three points.

Carragher believes that result has shown that the Reds will not be allowing their standards to slip, with the defending champions determined to remain on the loftiest of perches.

The Liverpool legend told Sky Sports: “They won't drop off in intensity or attitude or mentality, that won't be allowed to happen with the manager they have got.

“They could drop off with their performance because that can happen sometimes with different players. If someone is slightly better than you, you have to hold your hands up.

“Liverpool have climbed the mountain to win the league and they won't feel like they have done it and don't need to do anything else.

“I think the Chelsea game reaffirmed that. I felt that would always be the case having watched this team and Jurgen Klopp for so long.

“I think it was a performance that sent a little title message from Liverpool to their rivals that they will be there despite not signing too many players before the Leeds game and it not going as well as possible even though they got the result they would have wanted.

“It was a great week for Liverpool.”

Heading into a meeting with Chelsea, Liverpool were able to add Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota to their ranks.

They have settled quickly in new surroundings, seeing competitive minutes in league and cup action, and there could be more arrivals to come before the summer window slams shut on October 5.