Liverpool CEO staying out of transfer deals as Woodward faces accusations of meddling at Man Utd

Peter Moore claims to have no role to play in recruitment, with those at Anfield favouring a different approach to some of their Premier League rivals

chief executive Peter Moore claims to have no interest or need to get involved in transfer deals, with the Reds avoiding the kind of accusations levelled at rival Ed Woodward.

Woodward, the executive vice-chairman at Old Trafford, has faced criticism when it comes to his apparent involvement in transfer business, despite his claims to the contrary.

Those on Merseyside have no such worries, with Moore prepared to be hands off when it comes to matters on the field and efforts to bolster the ranks available to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Recruitment business at Anfield is left in the hands of Klopp, sporting director Michael Edwards, senior scouts, president of Fenway Sports Group Michael Gordon and club owner John W Henry.

Moore told the New York Times: “I don’t know nor do I need to know who we are looking at.

“I need to know whether we’re going to get the next sponsorship deal that we’re looking for. I need to know whether our relationship with Liverpool City Council is on a good footing so we continue to build the commercial elements of things.

“I need to know whether our community teams are taking care of the people of Liverpool. I need to know whether our legal, H.R., comms teams are doing well. I run the business.”

That has not always been the case at Liverpool, with Moore’s predecessor as CEO – Ian Ayre – flying to in the summer of 2015 to complete the signing of Roberto Firmino as he formed part of Brazi’s squad at the Copa America.

“There’s a difference between dabbling and interfering,” Moore added.

“My view is there’s 24 hours in a day, and if you’re flying to Santiago for three days — that’s what Ian did, and that’s fine, we were organised differently — then who’s looking after everything else that’s going on? I stay out of the way.”

That approach has served the Reds well in recent years, with plenty of value found in transfer business.

The likes of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have been acquired and helped to turn Liverpool into serious Premier League title contenders and winners.