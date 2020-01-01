Liverpool captain Henderson wins FWA Footballer of the Year Award after Reds crowned Premier League champions

The England international midfielder was named the best player in the 2019-20 Premier League season by British football writers

captain Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year for the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The Reds midfielder played a central role as the Anfield club stormed their way to the Premier League title, their first English top flight crown in 30 years.

Henderson saw off competition from midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and striker Marcus Rashford, among others, to win the award.

More teams

The FWA Footballer of the Year - the oldest individual award in English football - is given to the player considered both to have had an outstanding impact on their club's performance in the season, as well as having performed well individually throughout the campaign.

Henderson was one of five Liverpool players to receive votes, with Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Sadio Mane also picked by some journalists.

De Bruyne came second in the voting with Rashford third, while Alisson and van Dijk rounded out the top five.

The FWA said 15 players in total received votes from their members, with some surprising selections from the writers who put forwards their opinion on the outstanding performer in the 2019-20 English football campaign.

Article continues below

Raheem Sterling, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sergio Aguero, Adama Traore, Danny Ings, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Jonny Evans were all picked by at least one writer.

More follows.