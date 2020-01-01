‘Liverpool can break record of Man City’s centurions’ – Guardiola accepts history books may be rewritten

The Blues boss saw his side raise the Premier League bar back in 2017-18, but Jurgen Klopp’s class of 2019-20 are threatening to take it even higher

Pep Guardiola concedes that he may be about to lose one entry in the Premier League record books to , with the Reds on course to better ’s 100-point haul from 2017-18.

At the time, reaching three figures was considered to be a remarkable achievement.

Even Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ from 2003-04 only collected 90 points from 38 games, with City restoring domestic dominance in some style.

They followed up those efforts with another 98 points last season, as they pipped Liverpool to the post.

City have fallen off the pace this term, as Jurgen Klopp’s unbeaten Reds surge towards a first top-flight crown in 30 years, and the history books may be rewritten.

A bar that the Blues raised considerably could be lifted even higher by a side that have already sent a number of records tumbling through a 23-game run that has delivered 22 wins.

Asked if he expects Liverpool to top his City centurions, Guardiola said: “Yeah it can happen. Records are there to be broken.

“We broke it when someone said we couldn’t and sooner or later it will be broken again. History speaks clearly about that. It is not easy to beat Liverpool, they have found a way to win games.”

While City appear to have already thrown in the title towel this season, they are happy to have key men returning to the fold in ongoing continental and domestic cup campaigns.

Aymeric Laporte made a welcome return to Premier League action in a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Tuesday, with the French centre-half considered to have been a big miss for the Blues.

Guardiola said of the classy 25-year-old: “He played more than 70 minutes in his first game, he played well but he is not going to solve all the problems that we have. He is one more player and if we can use him we will use him.

“He’s a guy who helps us to do our build-up easier and when that happens we lose balls, concede fewer counterattacks and that’s why we are more stable. Basically it is that.

“He is strong in the air, fast, and a special personality. His attributes help us to become a better team.”

Promising academy graduates have seen game time during the enforced absence of Laporte, with Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis getting their big breaks.

Guardiola expects both to see out the season with City, although tempting loan offers could see the Blues relax that stance.

The Catalan coach added: “Eric Garcia, it is impossible. I think Harwood-Bellis is going to stay until the end of the season.

“I don’t know if there were any offers from the Premier League. If Harwood-Bellis had a loan offer, maybe we would consider it for his development.”