Liverpool boss Klopp happy to be 'written off' by pundits

The Reds moved within touching distance of the top four with a crucial victory at Bramall Lane on Sunday

Jurgen Klopp has no problem with critics downplaying Liverpool's prospects and believes the Reds can still turn heads this season.

Sunday's 2-0 defeat of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane moves Liverpool to within touching distance of the Champions League spots.

And while their form has been a shadow of that seen during their towering 2019-20 campaign, Klopp insists that they can finish this term on a high.

What was said?

“This was about us showing we’re still there. We play Chelsea on Thursday, we have to show it again," Klopp explained to Sky Sports after the final whistle.

"We have to win football games, we know that. There’s no way into the Champions League without results. Tonight we got it, we keep going.

"Plenty of people have written us off. That's fine. With all the problems we have had we're still around the exciting places."

Liverpool's first goal came through 20-year-old Curtis Jones, who won warm praise from his manager after the game.

“He is a top player, that’s why he’s playing. He has to be involved more in goalscoring situations, like everywhere there is space for improvement," Klopp added.

"The plan was to keep going and do the same stuff again. When we could play like we wanted to play, they couldn’t deal with us.

“Sheffield United have lost a lot but all by the smallest margin. It’s clear these games stay exciting until the very end. We could have scored three in the first half. What we created was very good. The finishing was good enough for today, but we can improve."

The bigger picture

Aside from their win, Liverpool's Champions League hopes were also boosted by a string of results that went their way on the weekend.

Top-four rivals Leicester City and West Ham both went down to defeats, while second-placed Manchester United and fifth-placed Chelsea cancelled each other out in a 0-0 draw.

That means that Klopp's charges remain in sixth but now trail West Ham in the last qualification spot by just two points.

Victory over Chelsea on Thursday would guarantee Liverpool a spot in the top four, albeit having played one game more than the Hammers.

