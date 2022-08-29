Liverpool sent Bellingham transfer message by Borussia Dortmund as rumours rage

Liverpool have been informed that Jude Bellingham and Borussia Dortmund are “not interested” in discussing a transfer this summer.

Klopp keen on England international

Dortmund have no desire to sell

Midfielder under contract to 2025

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international midfielder is said to be a top target for the Reds, as Jurgen Klopp’s finds himself short on options in the Anfield engine room, but no deal will be done for the highly-rated 19-year-old before the next deadline passes.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on the rumours that continue to rage around Bellingham, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has told Sky90: “There is no request and to be honest - I know that from the player and his family - the boy is not interested at all this summer to go somewhere.

“He will stay with us, I can guarantee that today. Of course he wants to take the next step at some point. My wish would be to keep the boys for a year or two longer.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham remains under contract at Dortmund until 2025, meaning that the Bundesliga outfit are under no pressure to sell.

DID YOU KNOW? In last season’s Bundesliga, no player won as many fouls as Jude Bellingham (91).

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? Liverpool are expected to retain their interest in Bellingham, with it possible that a move to Merseyside will be made at some stage by a man that topped the GOAL NXGN chart in 2022.