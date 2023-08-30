Will Liverpool beat Man Utd in transfer race? Reds open talks with Bayern to sign midfielder Ryan Gravenberch

Ritabrata Banerjee
Ryan-Gravenberch(C)Getty Images
LiverpoolR. GravenberchTransfersBayern MünchenPremier LeagueBundesliga

Liverpool have initiated talks with Bayern Munich over the transfer of midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

  • Liverpool in talks to sign Gravenberch
  • Could beat Man Utd to sign the Dutch international
  • Gravenberch keen on Anfield move

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds are in talks with the Bundesliga champions over a permanent transfer of the 21-year-old midfielder, although an agreement is yet to be reached, according to The Athletic. Both clubs are currently working on their valuations for the player and once Liverpool evaluate their financial situation, they will place a formal bid.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gravenberch is reportedly inclined to join Liverpool over his other suitor Manchester United, who are currently focused on sealing a deal for Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Ryan Gravenberch Bayer Munich Liverpool transfer GFXGettyJurgen Klopp Liverpool 2023-24Getty

Next matches

Thomas Tuchel FC Bayern 2023Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Bayern will listen to offers for the former Ajax star but they need to sign a replacement before the summer transfer window close on Friday.

