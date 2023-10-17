Liverpool set to raid Bayern Munich? Jamal Musiala on Jurgen Klopp's transfer wishlist alongside Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala is reportedly on Liverpool's transfer wishlist alongside Leroy Sane, and has been for some time.

WHAT HAPPENED? Both Sane and Musiala enjoyed strong showings for the Germany national team as they beat the USMNT 3-1 at Rentschler Field last weekend. Musiala scored Germany's third goal to cap off an impressive performance under new coach Julian Nagelsmann. However, Musiala does not know if his good run of form with Germany will be enough to secure a starting berth under coach Thomas Tuchel at Bayern, as the manager has quite often chosen Thomas Muller ahead of him. According to SportBild, this is a major source of frustration for Musiala, who wants to be playing regular football.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musiala has a contract with the club until 2026 and had talks with former Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic over a possible extension in the summer. However, those discussions have now been put on hold and the player's entourage has adopted a wait-and-watch approach as they want to evaluate Tuchel's treatment of Musiala in the next few months.

There is no shortage of interest in Musiala, as Real Madrid are also reportedly keen to get him onboard and pair the attacking midfielder with Jude Bellingham at the Santiago Bernabeu. SportBild states that Musiala is on Klopp's list of Liverpool targets alongside his Bayern team-mate Sane, who has been identified as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern remain open to giving Musiala a hike in his current €8m a year wages, which would make him one of the highest earners at the club. However, the 20-year-old is more interested in getting more minutes, especially given the fact that his performance levels remain high.