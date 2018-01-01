Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool exclusion has Pogba eyeing exit

Juventus could be set to sign Brazilian starlet Renan Lodi as back-up to Alex Sandro, according to Calciomercato.

The 20-year-old left-back, who has occasionally been used on the left of midfield, is an Atletico Paranaense youth product - just like Sandro.

And Juventus see the Brazilian as a long-term successor to his compatriot and are considering making an early move for the highly-rated youngster.