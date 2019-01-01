Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG want Dembele & Coutinho in exchange for Neymar

manager Zinedine Zidane was in no mood to talk about possible transfer deals involving Neymar and Paul Pogba ahead of his club's opening fixture this weekend.

Speaking at his pre- press conference, the 47-year-old Frenchman played down any suggestion that either player could arrive in the Spanish captial before next month's transfer deadline.

"Paul Pogba is a player and we must respect this," he told the press on Friday morning. "I’m happy with my players.

“Neymar is not a Real Madrid player. The important thing is the players who are here.”