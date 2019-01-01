Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba move to PSG prevented by Neymar stay

Real Madrid have agreement with Chelsea for Kante
Real Madrid have an agreement with Chelsea to be the preferred buyers for N'Golo Kante, according to DefensaCentral.
Zinedine Zidane has coveted the French midfielder for some time, but Chelsea have thus far been unwilling to sell.
Though the agreement does not necessarily mean the Blues will sell Kante to Madrid, Zidane's side will now have the first chance to buy should the midfielder enter the market.
Pogba move to PSG prevented by Neymar stay
The Ligue 1 champions were ready to pay €150 million for the midfielder
Manchester United and PSG had an agreement for the transfer of Paul Pogba but the move was stopped by PSG's inability to sell Neymar to Barcelona, reports Calciomercato.it.
Pogba was set to move to Paris before the most recent transfer window closed, with PSG ready to pay €150 million (£134m/$165m) for his services.
However, the move was contingent on PSG raising the funds through Neymar's sale, which did not end up taking place.
Milan can extend Borini's deal at season's end
AC Milan have the option to extend Fabio Borini's contract by an additional season at the end of the current campaign, reports Calciomercato.
The 28-year-old has become a valuable depth option at San Siro, having recently converted into a midfielder from his normal striker position.
Milan also view Borini as an important dressing room presence who is able to help new signings adapt to the club.
Moses unlikely to stay at Fenerbahce permanently
Chelsea winger Victor Moses is unlikely to stay at Fenerbahce permanently, according to the Daily Star.
The 28-year-old has entered the second season of his loan with the Turkish side, who have an option to purchase the Nigerian at season's end.
However, Fenerbahce feel they won't be able to afford the transfer fee Chelsea would demand to sign Moses, whose deal at Stamford Bridge runs through 2021.
Hodgson set for showdown talks with Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is set for talks with the club next week over his contract and future spending.
The 72-year-old took over at Palace in September 2017 and says he is enjoying his time at the club, ahead of talks with chairman Steve Parish.
“We have put down a date next week where he wants to sit down and talk, not just about my contract but about the future of the club,” Hodgson said.
In-demand Olmo looking to leave Dinamo Zagreb
Dinamo Zagreb star Dani Olmo wants to leave the club this winter or next summer at the latest, according to Fichajes.net.
The 21-year-old is being tracked by Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Atletico Madrid and Valencia among others, but was unable to secure a move this summer.
Olmo will now focus on performing well with the Croatian side, having already tallied four goals and four assists in his first six games this season.