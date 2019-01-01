January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Balotelli set to join latest new club

Arsenal manager Unai Emery is not prepared to release Aaron Ramsey until his contract is up in the summer, reports the Mirror.

The Welshman, who is now free to negotiate a free transfer with overseas clubs, has attracted strong interest from Juventus.

But Emery does not want to compromise his squad as they fight on three separate fronts and has told Arsenal chiefs that he will not allow a January sale in a bid to earn a fee from the midfielder.