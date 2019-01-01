Tottenham eye Hysaj & Florenzi as Trippier replacements
Tottenham are considering Elseid Hysaj and Alessandro Florenzi as replacements for Kieran Trippier, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
Trippier joined Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in a deal worth £20 million ($25m), leaving Spurs short at the right-back position.
Napoli's Hysaj and Roma's Florenzi are being targeted to fill Trippier's void, and both could be brought in should Spurs offload Serge Aurier.
Man Utd in advanced negotiations for Lyon teenager
Manchester United are in advanced negotiations for 16-year-old Lyon midfielder Florent Da Silva, reports L'Equipe.
The creative midfielder has attracted attention from clubs all over Europe, with United prepared to offer him a professional deal at Old Trafford.
Da Silva is still mulling over his future, though, and could choose to stay with Lyon in the hope of securing first-team minutes sooner than at United.
Neymar's father to meet with Juventus
The unsettled PSG star could be eyeing a move to Italy
Neymar Santos Sr., the father of Neymar, is set to meet with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici in Turin, Rai Sport's Paolo Paganini reports.
The subject of a transfer is said not to be a part of either party's agenda, with the PSG star's agent only seeking out information for the time being.
Juventus, however, could feel the opportunity is there to make a move for the Brazilian, who is looking for a way out of PSG.
Bayern end pursuit of Hudson-Odoi
Bayern Munich have given up their pursuit of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, according to the Independent.
Hudson-Odoi nearly moved to the Bundesliga champions in January, but Chelsea rejected his transfer request in the hopes of securing the 18-year-old's long-term future.
It appears that the Blues are close to tying down Hudson-Odoi to a new deal, with Bayern now convinced the Blues will not sell under any circumstances.
Valencia take the lead in race for Fekir
Valencia are in pole position to sign Lyon star Nabil Fekir, claims Le10Sport.
The 25-year-old appears set to leave Lyon this summer as his contract enters its final season, with Real Betis also highly interested in his services.
But Valencia have entered negotiations for Fekir and an offer of up to €40 million (£36m/$45m) appears likely to follow.
From €100m Ronaldo to €70m De Ligt – Juventus are the new Galacticos
Juventus have long been renowned for their budget signings, but the club are now seemingly committed to one major transfer per summer as well.
From Cristiano Ronaldo last summer to Matthijs de Ligt this year, the Serie A champions have shown they aren't afraid to show their financial strength.
Are Juve the new Galacticos? Read Mark Doyle's feature on Goal right here
Lukaku on his way out of Man Utd
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku's exit from the club has already been set in motion, according to Sky Sports.
Lukaku was left out of the squad for Wedneday's friendly against Leeds, which is understood to be a step in the process that will see him depart Old Trafford.
Inter have been linked with a move for Lukaku, who might finally be united with Antonio Conte, a man he has referred to as the best coach in the world.