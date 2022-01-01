Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG set to sack Pochettino

Arsenal confident of landing Jesus
Arsenal have high hopes of completing a deal for Gabriel Jesus, reports the Sun.
The Manchester City man remains one of the Gunners' top targets, and talks are scheduled to resume after Brazil's friendly against Japan on Monday.
Man City veto Alvarez loan moves
Olympique Marseille, Spanish clubs and more… no way. Manchester City want Julián Alvarez to be part of Pep Guardiola’s team next season. 🕷🔒 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2022
No plan to let him leave on loan, even because River Plate had priority but it won’t happen - as reported earlier today. ⤵️ https://t.co/KWDmTeppn3
Man Utd offer Wan-Bissaka to clubs
Manchester United have already begun to offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for transfer, reports the Manchester Evening News.
The Red Devils are happy to sell the full-back but not Diogo Dalot, who was the subject of enquiry from an unnamed Spanish club recently.
PSG set to sack Pochettino (Fabrizio Romano)
Leonardo also on the way out of Ligue 1 winners
Paris Saint-Germain are oriented to sacking Mauricio Pochettino in the coming days. One more meeting is needed to make official decision - it will take place once Nasser Al Khelaifi's back. 🚨🇦🇷 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 3, 2022
Leonardo's departure will be announced very soon, with Campos set to join PSG. pic.twitter.com/S7JYf5bNuL
Gavi receives Barca extension offer
Sí que hay propuesta de renovación para Gavi. La semana pasada el agente del jugador la recibió. Deben seguir negociando, pero sí que hay propuesta formal. Veremos https://t.co/EhNeqbhNGI— moisESPN (@moillorens) June 3, 2022