Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid may use Isco in Hazard swap

The Spain international is out of favour under Santiago Solari

Real Madrid may be willing to use Isco as part of a swap deal with Chelsea if it lowers the price on Eden Hazard, according to the Daily Mail.

Isco is currently out of favour with Madrid coach Santiago Solari, and despite his protests, has not drawn much support from the club or his team-mates.

Therefore, Madrid would gladly part with Isco if it got them Hazard for less, but there is no guarantee Chelsea, or any other Premier League club, will be interested in the attacker.