Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Solskjaer to be given £50m to spend in January

Central defender and right-sided midfielder are the priorities

Caretaker Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be given up to £50 million ($63m) to spend in January, reports the Mirror.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward understands there are deficiencies in the squad and will make funds available for the Norweigan, who will take over from Jose Mourinho.

United will target a central defender and a right-sided midfielder, with Toby Alderweireld and Douglas Costa among the candidates to fill those two positions.