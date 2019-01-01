January transfer window news & rumours LIVE: Chelsea and Tottenham battle for €45m Kessie

Hudson-Odoi determined to join Bayern
Callum Hudson-Odoi is determined to leave Chelsea and join Bayern Munich, according to The Sun.
Bayern have identified Hudson-Odoi as their preferred replacement for Arjen Robben, and have already agreed personal terms with the 18-year-old.
Chelsea have thus far rejected multiple bids from Bayern for the teenager, who nevertheless has decided he wants to join the Bundesliga giants.
Chelsea and Tottenham battle for €45m Kessie
The Ivorian joined Milan in 2017 from Atalanta for €28m
Tottenham and Chelsea are ready to battle for Milan star Franck Kessie, according to Calciomercato.
The 22-year-old Ivorian has become one of Milan's most important players, but the club may be forced to sell due to Financial Fair Play concerns.
With the two Premier League sides and Chinese club Beijing Guoan interested in Kessie, Milan may have to sell if an offer of €45 million (£40m/$51m) arrives.
Oxford to wait until summer for Arsenal move
West Ham midfielder Reece Oxford wants to wait until the summer to ensure he seals a move to Arsenal, according to the Mirror.
The Hammers are looking to sell the 20-year-old this month, with interest from clubs in Germany and England.
Arsenal are keen on Oxford but would likely have to wait until the summer to sign him due to limited funds – an option Oxford would prefer.
Chelsea close to Morata-Higuain swap deal
The Spain forward could be set for a return to Serie A
Chelsea are nearing a deal to send Alvaro Morata to AC Milan on loan, with Gonzalo Higuain heading the other way, claims The Sun.
Morata has struggled to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri keen to be reunited with his former striker Higuain.
Higuain's parent club Juventus would need to sign off on the deal, with the Argentine likely to move to Chelsea on an initial loan with an option to purchase
Gabbiadini could make Sampdoria return
Southampton forward Manolo Gabbiadini could be set for a return to former club Sampdoria, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Gabbiadini has been used sparingly this season, and Sampdoria are looking to sign him on loan with a €12 million (£11m/$14m) purchase option.
However, the Serie A side will have to sell either Gregoire Defrel or Gianluca Caprari before making the move for Gabbiadini.
Milan looking to sell Borini to Chinese club
AC Milan will hold talks next week with Chinese side Shenzhen over a transfer for Fabio Borini, reports Calciomercato.
The two sides have yet to agree to a fee for the Italian, and Milan hope that the talks will pave the way for a sale.
Borini has made 12 total appearances for Milan this season, scoring one goal.