Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus will make summer bid for Pogba

Sao Paolo defender Rodrigo Caio was close to a move to Barcelona in the last few days, according to Calciomercato.

Injuries had prompted Barcelona's interest, with Sao Paolo having agreed to a six-month loan move with the La Liga champions.

However, Ernesto Valverde decided at the last moment he preferred Jeison Murillo due to his experience in La Liga, though Barcelona remain interested in Caio.