Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus consider Guardiola and Klopp for manager position

The MLS club have ended their time with the Mexico international after three and a half seasons

The have bought out the final year of Giovani dos Santos' contract to get to three designated players on roster, according to the LA Times.

The club had four designated players, which is not allowed by rules, and different solutions were floated about as a way for them to keep the international.

But the club will instead buy out Dos Santos' final year at $6 million (£5m), which frees up the attacker to be waived, traded or simply let him sit and wait until the contract expire.