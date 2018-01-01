Transfer news and rumours LIVE: De Gea set to sign record Man Utd deal

Clyne wanted by Warnock at Cardiff
Nathaniel Clyne is wanted by Cardiff, but Neil Warnock is unsure if Liverpool will agree to part with the England international defender.
The 27-year-old full-back has endured another injury-ravaged campaign at Anfield, severely restricting his competitive game time.
A return to fitness has been made of late and Warnock admits he would be willing to offer a player short on minutes the chance to play his way back to full match sharpness.
Chelsea target Wilson will not be sold
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has warned off any potential admirers of Callum Wilson, by stating he will not be sold when the transfer market opens again next month.
The striker has enjoyed a prolific season, with only three players (Mohamed Salah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Harry Kane) netting more league goals than the Bournemouth man in 2018-19.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to a host of other clubs, including Chelsea, but Howe again moved to squash speculation on that front.
Klopp not expecting January signings
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool are unlikely to bring in any new recruits in January unless circumstances change in the coming weeks.
The Reds boss revealed at his Friday news conference how he previously had no plans to be active in the next window, only to then see defenders Joe Gomez and Joel Matip pick up injuries.
While the duo are not expected to be sidelined for too long, the sudden absence of two first-team squad members has highlighted the need to be flexible in terms of transfer plans.
Milan interested in Loftus-Cheek
Milan are keeping tabs on Chelsea's England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek, according to CalcioMercato.
Cesc Fabregas has also emerged as a target at San Siro to strengthen the Rossoneri's engine room.
Silva discusses Andre Gomes interest
Interest in Andre Gomes will not have any affect on Everton’s plans for the midfielder as it a normal part of the game, according to Toffees manager Marco Silva.
The midfielder, on-loan from Barcelona, has gotten past a slow start to make a very positive impression on his coach and team-mates for Everton, who sit seventh in the Premier League table.
Fabregas unsure on Chelsea future
Cesc Fabregas has admitted he is uncertain over whether he will stay at Chelsea after falling out of the Blues' first-team plans.
"I know what my role is. Unfortunately, it's not the one I want," he said.
"I'm keeping it professional as usual. I'm always trying to do my best, in the conditions, playing with the youngsters, playing with the first team, even though this year I still haven't played with the full, full first team one game. But I'm trying to do what I can."
Rivaldo wants to see Isco at Barcelona
Ex-Barcelona star Rivaldo would like to see Real Madrid outcast Isco make a controversial move to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Isco has found himself way down the pecking order under Santiago Solari following his appointment as Julen Lopetegui's replacement back in October.
Llorente considering Real exit
Real Madrid's Marcos Llorente is considering leaving his club if he fails to get regular football, according to ESPN.
The midfielder has enjoyed a run in the first team recently thanks to Casemiro's injury, but wants to assure he has a starting spot once the Brazilian returns.
‘Ozil to Inter would be a strange switch’
Talk of Mesut Ozil potentially leaving Arsenal for Inter is considered by Paul Ince to be “strange”, with the German still boasting the potential to be “unplayable”.
Speculation is building around the World Cup winner once more as he continues to struggle for consistency with the Gunners.
Here’s what a former Nerazzurri star has had to say on the Serie A speculation.
Aston Villa after A-League duo
Aston Villa are one of several Championship clubs casting an eye over Josh Risdon and Brandon O’Neill, reports the Sydney Morning Herald.
Risdon is currently with Western Sydney Wanderers while O’Neill represents Sydney FC, and both have expressed a desire to test themselves in Europe.
Eriksen eyeing Madrid move
Christian Eriksen feels cheated by Tottenham's lack of transfer activity, according to Don Balon.
The Spurs star is looking for a move as a result, with Real Madrid his preferred destination.
Why Chelsea want to sign Pulisic
As revealed by Goal a fortnight ago, Chelsea have entered the race to sign Borussia Dortmund ace Christian Pulisic.
Here, we look at the reasons why the United States international is being pursued by the Blues in a big money deal.
Saiz set to leave Leeds for Spain
Samuel Saiz is set to undergo a medical with Getafe ahead of a shock switch from Leeds, reports the Yorkshire Evening Post.
The midfielder will return to his native Spain on an initial loan agreement which includes the option for a permanent deal to be done in the summer.
Simeone not looking to sell Costa
Diego Simeone insists he has no plans to sell Diego Costa during the January transfer window.
Reports have suggested Tianjin Quanjian of the Chinese Super League are interested in signing the Spain international next month.
Barcelona closing on De Jong
Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, reports Spanish publication Sport.
The Netherlands international has become one of the most sought-after players in European football, with Barca set to pip the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain to his signature.
Man Utd preparing £100m Koulibaly bid
Red Devils to do record deal for defender
Manchester United are ready to make Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly the most expensive defender in world football, according to the Evening Standard.
Jose Mourinho has been in the market for reinforcements in that area for some time and is willing to splash out £100 million ($125m) on the Senegal international.
Arsenal & Chelsea lead Suarez race
Denis Suarez is set to leave Barcelona during the winter window, according to Marca, with a move to the Premier League on the cards.
Arsenal and Chelsea are leading the chase for the midfielder and will battle it out to secure a much sought-after signature.
River Plate approach Radamel Falcao
AS Monaco striker Radamel Falcao is the subject of interest from South American giants River Plate, according to Don Balon.
The 2018 Copa Libertadores winners want to make the Colombian the highest paid player in the Argentine league and head coach Marcelo Gallardo has already held discussions with the 32-year-old.
Falcao had previously stated his desire to move back to Atletico Madrid, but they look set to opt for Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez instead.
Juventus emerge as frontrunners to sign De Ligt
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt looks set to join Juventus next year, with a mooted €80m (£72m, $90m) offer on the table.
Barcelona had also declared their interest in the 19-year-old star and met with his representatives recently, but they are unable to match such a large offer - as per Diario Sport.
Juventus believe De Ligt can be Giorgio Chiellini's long-term successor, as he approaches the twilight years of his career at 34.
Livermore extends West Brom contract
West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore has agreed to sign a new contract with the club that will keep him at the Hawthornes until 2022.
The West Midlands club announced the news on their website on Friday morning, with Darren Moore expressing his delight that Livermore is keen to remain with the Baggies.
“Jake is an important member of our squad who adds a wealth of experience to our midfield," he said.
“He’s somebody that I see playing an integral part in taking this club to where we want it to be.”
Guardiola targets England international
Manchester City are readying a £50m bid for Ben Chilwell, according to the Guardian.
The reigning Premier League champions spent over £100m on full-backs in the summer of 2017 but could add another in January.
With Benjamin Mendy facing another long-term injury Pep Guardiola is keen to strengthen in this area.
Pogba to leave United?
The Frenchman has been continually linked with away from the Red Devils.
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince believes the stage is set for Paul Pogba to leave Old Trafford.
“I can see Pogba leaving in January,” he admitted to the Evening Standard. “It’s all set up for him to go. It feels like he will be gone.
“With Pogba and [Jose] Mourinho it's become [like] Coronation Street. It’s not gone away. When that happens it affects the rest of the players,” he added.
Vertonghen hopes to extend Spurs contract
Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen insists he is happy to sign a contract extension with the club to stay beyond 2020.
Spurs are set to exercise their one-year option on the Belgian but he hopes to stay for many more years thereafter, as he told the Evening Standard: "I’ve got a contract until 2020 — there’s an option and Tottenham will take that option.
"So I’ve got a year and a half left and then we’ll see. The way I feel now, I’ve got at least four to five good years left in the tank."
Perez wants Alaba to join Real Madrid
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has identified Bayern Munich defender David Alaba as a top transfer target in 2019, according to Don Balon.
The Los Blancos chief believes that the team needs to bring in defensive reinforcements and has long been an admirer of the Austrian full-back.
Alaba is a versatile player capable of functioning anywhere across the back four and as a midfielder, with a current market value of €60m (£54m, $68m).
Barca interested in Leverkusen star Havertz
Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona, according to Bild via Mundo Deportivo.
The Blaugrana have been monitoring his progress in the Bundesliga closely, but are aware that he favours a move to Bayern Munich.
Havertz has contributed four goals and two assists in 14 matches this season and would prefer to remain in Germany to continue his development.
Ribery yet to make future call
Franck Ribery is yet to make a decision on what his future will hold once he departs Bayern Munich.
With his contract running down and the Bundesliga champions seeking to freshen up an aging squad, the French winger will become a free agent next summer.
Valencia open to January move
Antonio Valencia is willing to consider a move away from Manchester United during the winter transfer window, claims the Daily Mail.
The experienced full-back is approaching the end of his Red Devils contract and has attracted interest from West Ham and a number of sides in Spain.
Kenyon's Newcastle takeover delayed
Peter Kenyon's efforts to complete a takeover of Newcastle have been delayed as he is some way short of meeting Mike Ashley's demands, reports The Sun.
The former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive has found backers for his bid, but is still £100 million away from matching the asking price for the Magpies.
'Morata would be welcome at Barca'
Alvaro Morata would be welcomed at Barcelona if the forward makes the move from Premier League club Chelsea, according to full-back Jordi Alba.
The 26-year-old has been linked with a surprise January move to the La Liga giants and Serie A club AC Milan as he continues to struggle at Stamford Bridge.
De Gea ready to sign record Man Utd deal
Red Devils set to agree fresh terms
David de Gea is set to commit his future to Manchester United by signing a new contract worth over £400,000-a-week, claims The Sun.
The Red Devils have already triggered a clause in the Spaniard's current deal which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2020.
Fresh terms are now close, with the 28-year-old poised to become the highest-paid goalkeeper in world football.
Isco and Real Madrid headed for transfer window showdown
Spanish attacker Isco could depart Real Madrid after finding himself on the periphery under new coach Santiago Solari.
The 26-year-old was an established first choice player under Julen Lopetegui, but has fallen out of favour in the period after the Spaniard was sacked.
Solari prefers a 4-3-3 direct system which doesn't suit Isco - with the former Malaga man having played only 210 out of a possible 810 minutes since the new coach was appointed.
Tensions are rising between the two parties and it's understood a decision could be made by either to end their five-year association.
Yaya Toure not a priority at West Ham, says Pellegrini
Despite being interested in signing Yaya Toure in the summer, West Ham coach Manual Pellegrini has revealed the available Ivorian enforcer is 'not a priority'.
The midfielder's second spell in Athens was cut short on Tuesday, with Olympiacos agreeing to terminate his contract after Toure had made just five appearances for the club.
"I spoke with Yaya at the beginning of the season," Pellegrini said when asked about the possibility of signing the ex-Barcelona man.
"Yaya is a great player, a top player that plays in every part of the role.
"At this moment, I cannot answer your question. It's not a priority as in that position we already have players."
Chilean attacker switches Liga MX clubs
Attacking midfielder Diego Valdes has headed north to link up with Liga MX Clausura champions Santos Laguna, as reported by Goal's Jon Arnold.
The 24-year-old has decided to leave Morelia, the club he joined in 2016 from Audax Italiano in his native Chile.
Valdes scored five goals and three assists in the 2017 Apertura for Morelia and added another pair of goals and assists in the 2018 Clausura.
This season, he was less productive, with two goals and three assists in a tournament where Monarcas fell short of the postseason.
Valdes made his debut for the Chile national team in 2015 but has only recently broke into the team over the past 12 months.
Gerrard to speak with Ejaria about future
Rangers manager says he will speak with on-loan midfielder Ovie Ejaria about his future, conceding the the player is unsettled at the club.
The on-loan Liverpool man was left out of the squad for the club’s final Europa League Group G game, and was also dropped for last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Dundee.
Speculation had mounted ahead of the match that Ejaria was unhappy at Ibrox after he removed all association with the club from his Instagram account and Gerrard conceded there would be talks with the player in the near future.
Spurs look to take Andre Gomes from Everton
Tottenham are hoping to swipe Barcelona loanee Andre Gomes away from Everton in hopes of keeping manager Mauricio Pochettino, reports the Sun.
Andre Gomes has impressed at Goodison Park and Everton manager Marco Silva has talked up tying him to the club permanently.
But Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is worried Pochettino may be tempted to leave the club this summer knows he needs to back him in the market, with Andre Gomes being one of the targets.
Benitez to receive January backing regardless of Newcastle sale
Rafa Benitez has received assurances he will receive financial backing from Newcastle regardless if the team is sold, according to the Chronicle Live.
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is engaged in takeover talks, leaving questions over whether he would be willing to invest if a sale is not completed by the end of January.
However, Benitez has been told he will receive backing as he chases Atlanta United's Miguel Almiron, who he hopes to bring in along with two or three other new players this window.
Man City targeting £50m Chilwell in January
The Leicester left-back signed a new contract only two months ago
Manchester City are looking to make a move to land Leicester City full-back Ben Chilwell in January, according to the Mirror.
Chilwell signed a new contract which ties him to the Foxes until 2024 just two months ago, and could cost the Premier League champions upwards of £50 million ($63m).
City are considering players at left-back after Benjamin Mendy suffered another knee injury, sidelining him until at least late February.
Mourinho angered by lack of Man Utd transfer activity
A source close to the manager claims the situation is "ridiculous"
Jose Mourinho is angered by Manchester United's lack of transfer activity ahead of the January window, according to the Daily Star.
A source close to Mourinho says the club are not working on either buying or selling players, something he finds "ridiculous."
The manager wants to shake up his squad in January but is growing concerned the lack of activity indicates the club won't back him in the winter window.