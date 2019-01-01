Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca face Rakitic decision

Barcelona face Rakitic decision
Barcelona are faced with the decision to offer Ivan Rakitic a new deal or sell the Croatian star, according to Marca.
Rakitic was promised an improved deal after the World Cup, but Josep Maria Bartomeu is facing the difficult prospect of balancing the club's wage bill.
Ernesto Valverde is eager to keep hold of Rakitic but, with clubs like PSG swirling, Barca could be forced to sell with Frenkie de Jong signed and Adrien Rabiot expected to join up as well.
Neymar: Nobody knows the future
Neymar left the door open for a possible exit from PSG by insisting that he cannot predict his own future.
The Brazilian has been linked with linked with a Barcelona return and with Real Madrid, and he did little to quiet those links with his recent comments.
Perez to fly to London this week to meet Pochettino
Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez is reportedly set to fly to London this week to meet with Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.
Don Balon claim that Real are still deliberating between the Argentine and former manager Jose Mourinho, but Perez has ruled out keeping Santiago Solari next season.
The 71-year-old is expected to step up his recruitment drive in the coming days, beginning with with his meeting with Pochettino.
After speaking with the Tottenham manager and Mourinho, Perez will then have a clearer idea of who he wants to manage Los Blancos in 2019/2020.
Morata: I had a bad time in the past
Chelsea loanee Alvaro Morata says he is happy at Atletico Madrid after admittedly struggling prior to the move.
Morata has scored three goals in his last two matches for the Spanish club.
Celta appoint Fran Escriba as new manager
Celta Vigo have announced that Fran Escriba will be their new manager.
The 53-year-old has previously been in charge of Elche and Getafe, but has not managed a side since he was fired by Villarreal in 2017.
Celta are currently 17th in La Liga and are two points clear of the relegation zone.