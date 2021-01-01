Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG re-sign Arsenal-linked Draxler

The Bavarians could raid Dortmund yet again to weaken one of their top rivals

Bayern Munich are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, according to The Telegraph.

The Bavarians are reportedly waiting to strike for Sancho's team-mate Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022, but they could deal another blow to their Bundesliga rivals by stealing away the young English attacker who is also being chased by Manchester United.