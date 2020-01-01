Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City eyeing Messi swoop in wake of Barca fallout

Roma's Under on Mourinho's radar
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has already identified Roma attacker Cengiz Under has a summer target, according to the Daily Mail.
The 22-year-old has struggled for fitness this season but has caught Mourinho's attention.
Any move to Spurs for the Turkish international will however rely on the club securing Champions League football next season.
Crystal Palace reignite interest in Chalov
Russian attacker Fedor Chalov remains firmly in Crystal Palace's sights, reports the Daily Star.
The Eagles failed with a bid for the 21-year-old last summer but they will try their luck again to sign the CSKA Moscow player at the end of the season in a bid to keep manager Roy Hodgson happy.
The 72-year-old is coming off contract and wants greater investment put into the squad before agreeing to a one-year extension.
Chelsea set to sign rising Swedish star
While the winter transfer window has closed, Chelsea have seemingly secured a late deal for 16-year-old winger Edwin Andersson.
Previously tracked by Manchester United, the IFK Gothenburg attacker will join the Blues immediately.
"We would have liked to have seen him stay with us but that he is being recruited to Chelsea is a good mark on our business," Gothenburg's academy manager Jonas Olsson said via Football London.
Man City eyeing Messi swoop in wake of Barca fallout
The Catalans most-prized asset could start angling for a move away
Lionel Messi's recent feud with Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal has seen Manchester City begin monitoring the situation in hopes of a shock transfer, reports ESPN.
The Argentina star reportedly may have a clause in his contract which would allow him to leave for free at season's end with his current deal with the Catalans lasting until 2021.
Manchester City believe they would be favourites to land Messi should he decide to leave Camp Nou due to his strong relationship with the club's hierarchy, including manager Pep Guardiola.
The reigning Premier League giants are also one of the few clubs in the world that could match his current wages that exceed £50 million (€59m/$64m) a year.
Brighton lock down Propper
Dutch midfielder Davy Propper has signed a contract extension with Brighton that will keep him at the club until June 2023.
The 28-year-old joined the Seagulls in 2017 from PSV Eindhoven and has recently secured a number of senior caps for Netherlands.