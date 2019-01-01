Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cavani won't force Atletico move

Man City will not buy Silva replacement - Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side won't buy a replacement for David Silva, who will depart at the end of the season.
Silva is one of the club's greatest ever players, but City have plenty of options at his position.
“Bernardo [Silva] can play there, Phil [Foden] is there, we have [Ilkay] Gundogan, we have Kevin [De Bruyne] so I don't think we will do anything in this position," Guardiola said.
Xhaka has agreement to join Hertha, confirms agent
Granit Xhaka's agent has confirmed that his client has reached a contract agreement with Hertha Berlin.
The Swiss international is seeking a January exit after a tumultuous campaign that has seen him stripped of the captaincy at the Emirates.
Xhaka is hoping that Arsenal and Hertha can agree on a transfer fee so the midfielder can leave the club next month.
Bale move to China scuppered?
Gareth Bale's potential switch to the Chinese Super League looks to have been handed another blow after the competition introduced a hefty salary cap, says talkSPORT.
The Welshman almost left Real Madrid for Asia earlier this year before a prospective deal fell through at the last hour - and now any further chances may have been put on ice by the rules.
Bale continues to be linked with the exit door, however, at Santiago Bernabeu and may very well leave in January.
Cavani won't force Atletico move
Edinson Cavani will not force Paris Saint-Germain to sell him to Atletico Madrid despite his desire to move to the Spanish outfit, says Mundo Deportivo.
The Uruguay star is keen on a switch to La Liga to link up with Diego Simeone.
However, he will not want to leave PSG on bad terms and will therefore not push hard for an exit if terms cannot be agreed.
Richarlison among Man Utd targets
Richarlison has been considered by Manchester United as a prospective target alongside their pursuit of Erling Braut Haaland, via the Evening Standard.
The Everton star has been a key performer for the Toffees since his arrival on Merseyside, and featured during their Boxing Day win over Burnley.
The Red Devils are expected to use the January transfer market to bolster their European credentials once again.
Madrid keen on Zambo Anguissa
Real Madrid have highlighted Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa as their latest target, with the midfielder wanted for cover at Santiago Bernabeu, says Don Balon.
The Cameroon international has been in good form for Villarreal since his arrival on loan from Fulham.
Zambo Anguissa struggled to adapt to life at Craven Cottage last season but has discovered a new lease on life in La Liga.
Espanyol eye Hulk loan move
Espanyol are preparing to make a move for veteran Brazilian forward Hulk on a temporary deal in the near year, claims Marca.
The 33-year-old, who currently plays for Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League, has enjoyed a storied career that has taken him from his home country to Japan, Portugal and Russia so far.
An Olympic Silver medalist with the Selecao, he was also a member of Porto's 2010-11 Europa League-winning team under Andre Villas-Boas.