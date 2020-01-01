Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea set to sign Thiago Silva

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Thiago Silva PSG
Chilwell’s Chelsea move hangs in the balance

2020-08-23T22:55:10Z

Ben Chilwell’s £50 million ($65m) Chelsea transfer hangs on the opinion of a medical specialist, reports the Sun

The Leicester City defender is suffering from a heel problem which, if the prognosis is an extended stay on the sidelines, would scupper his chances of moving to Stamford Bridge.

Evra reveals fury at Woodward over Man Utd exit

2020-08-23T22:35:19Z

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra has revealed how angry he was about the manner in which his exit from the club to Juventus was handled.

The ex-France international turned out for the Old Trafford club between 2006 and 2014, playing 379 matches for them over the course of his stay.

He has explained how he felt his loyalty to the side was ignored by chief executive Ed Woodward, who did his best to block the defender from moving to Serie A by triggering an automatic one-year extension in his contract after the player had indicated his desire to move to Turin on a Bosman deal.

Chelsea target Thiago Silva confirms PSG exit

2020-08-23T22:25:20Z

Thiago Silva has confirmed that Sunday's Champions League final was his final game with Paris Saint-Germain

“It was my last match as a PSG player," he told RMC Sport after going down 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

"I'm sad and I’ll be back with another role in future but I've to change. I want to play for another three or four years more and be part of Brazil team in Qatar World Cup."

Arsenal to complete Gabriel deal

2020-08-23T22:15:56Z

Defender will sign terms on Monday

Arsenal are set to complete their second signing of the summer transfer window in Lille's Gabriel, reports the Express

The Brazilian defender carried out his medical in France last week and is expected to sign for the Gunners as early as Monday. 