Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ozil close to securing Arsenal exit

Pochettino after Guardiola's job
Mauricio Pochettino wants to replace Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, should the latter leave in the summer.
Recently sacked from Tottenham after a slump in form, Pochettino has long since been admired by Real Madrid and Manchester United, but the Sun report that the Argentine is reluctant to express interest in either clubs at the moment.
That is because he would like the chance to take over at the Premier League champions, should Guardiola leave City after the current season.
King to leave Rangers
Andy King will return to Leicester City in January, after not having the impact he hoped to have had at Rangers.
The Welsh midfielder teamed up with the Scottish side in the summer on a season-long long but has only played five times under Steven Gerrard.
Now the 31-year-old is keen on returning to Leicester where he hopes he can secure a permanent move away from the Foxes, reports The Daily Record.
Vinicius to the Premier League?
Vinicius Junior could be the subject of a bidding war this January, with the Brazilian unhappy at Real Madrid.
The highly-rated 19-year-old attacker has struggled for goals at the Spanish giants and feels let down by coach Zinedine Zidane, according to Eldesmarque.com.
It has led a number of clubs to express an interest in him, including Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester United and Wolves from the Premier League.
Paris Saint-Germain, Inter and Roma are also thought to be keen on acquiring his services, should Madrid permit his exit.
Ozil to leave Arsenal
The German could be set to move to Turkey on a temporary deal.
Mesut Ozil is expected to join Turkish team Fenerbahce in January.
The Arsenal midfielder is unhappy at the Emirates and he could finally be set to depart London, albeit initially on a loan move.
According to Turkish newspaper Fotomac, a deal to bring Ozil to Turkey is “very close”.
The German joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 and has played over 200 times for the club in what has been a love-hate relationship.
Lemar to stay in Madrid
Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Lemar will not be joining Lyon, the president of the French club has said.
It was reported that the Ligue 1 side wanted to bring the midfielder back to his homeland this January on a loan deal, but Jean-Michel Aulas has admitted defeat in his pursuit.
“We must not dream,” he told Canal+. “Unfortunately, Thomas said he would not leave Atletico Madrid.”
Lemar has played 24 times this season for the La Liga outfit, having joined the Spanish giants in July 2018.
Mourinho has his sights set on Pereira
Tottenham are considering bidding for Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira in January.
The right-back has been a key figure in the Foxes' excellent season so far, with them sitting second in the Premier League.
Spurs, who are fifth, want to recruit a new right-back and Pereira is interesting his countryman and Spurs manager Jose Mourinho.
Het Nieuwsblad, the Belgian newspaper, says that the London club have expressed their interested in Pereira – forcing Leicester to look at replacement options, such as Royal Antwerp’s Aurelio Buta.
Lovenkrands interests Killie
Kilmarnock could look to bring in former Newcastle United striker Peter Lovenkrands as their boss.
The Daily Record reports that the Rugby Park outfit are interested in the Dane as a potential replacement to the sacked Angelo Alessio.
Lovenkrands is currently a coach at his former club Rangers where he is tasked with leading the club’s reserve side.
Kilmarnock want a manager with knowledge of the Scottish game and could give Lovenkrands his first taste of first-team management.